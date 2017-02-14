Wilmington man pleads guilty in mosqu...

Wilmington man pleads guilty in mosque threat

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A 44-year-old Wilmington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that he threatened to burn down a Roxbury mosque, possessed child pornography, and possessed a cache of firearms and ammunition despite being a convicted felon. Patrick Keogan, who lived on State Street in Wilmington before his arrest in July, faces up to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 15. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) 1 hr Ashley 18
News Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f... Feb 11 sentencesandgrammar 1
News Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $... Feb 10 nappy 1
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? Feb 9 General T Zod 36
News Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To... Feb 8 davy 19
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... Feb 5 spud 4
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 7
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,883,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC