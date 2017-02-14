Wilmington man pleads guilty in mosque threat
A 44-year-old Wilmington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that he threatened to burn down a Roxbury mosque, possessed child pornography, and possessed a cache of firearms and ammunition despite being a convicted felon. Patrick Keogan, who lived on State Street in Wilmington before his arrest in July, faces up to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 15. He has remained in custody since his arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Ashley
|18
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Feb 10
|nappy
|1
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|Feb 9
|General T Zod
|36
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|Feb 8
|davy
|19
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC