White Collar Enforcement and the New Trump Administration: Your Top Ten Questions Answered

Enforcement activity under the Obama administration often made headlines for the eye-popping level of fines, with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act , Anti-Money Laundering regulations, and economic sanctions maintained by the Office of Foreign Assets Control leading the way. The U.S. Department of Justice , the Federal Bureau of Investigation , and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission devoted substantial resources to criminal enforcement of these regulations, including through their application to non-U.S. companies operating outside the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.