Wells Fargo poised to wipe out CEO's bonus

The bonuses of Wells Fargo's topmost executives are on the chopping block as the bank continues to dig out from its fake account scandal. Wells Fargo's board of directors is expected to soon decide to eliminate annual bonuses for CEO Tim Sloan, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry and other senior executives, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNNMoney.

