Wells Fargo offers to end Seattle's b...

Wells Fargo offers to end Seattle's banking contract now

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Wells Fargo has offered the city of Seattle the chance to break its contract now, after the city council voted to cut ties with the banking giant over its role as a lender to the Dakota Access pipeline project as well as other business practices. Councilmembers voted unanimously Feb. 7 to direct officials to end the city's contract with the San Francisco-based bank once it expires at the end of 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Mon HRB Preparer 19
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Feb 25 Investor 88
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
News Business Highlights Feb 22 Thomas 4
News Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo... Feb 21 Ex Senator Santpo... 2
News Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ... Feb 19 tomin cali 1
News Communities will fight industry push to duck fa... Feb 17 tomin cali 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,230,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC