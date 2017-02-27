Wells Fargo offers to end Seattle's banking contract now
Wells Fargo has offered the city of Seattle the chance to break its contract now, after the city council voted to cut ties with the banking giant over its role as a lender to the Dakota Access pipeline project as well as other business practices. Councilmembers voted unanimously Feb. 7 to direct officials to end the city's contract with the San Francisco-based bank once it expires at the end of 2018.
