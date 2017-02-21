Wells Fargo Fires Four Retail Executives Over Accounts Scandal
Wells Fargo has fired its consumer credit solutions head and three other senior managers for actions related to a scandal involving employees creating fraudulent customer accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 18
|Human
|86
|Communities will fight industry push to duck fa...
|Feb 17
|tomin cali
|1
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|Ashley
|18
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC