US tax plan could break WTO rules

15 hrs ago

A proposed U.S. corporate tax reform would almost certainly contravene international trade rules if implemented, lawyers told Reuters, risking the biggest dispute in the history of the World Trade Organization. With signs growing that the United States may become more protectionist under President Donald Trump, European business groups said the tax plan - which could impose de facto import tariffs of up to 20 percent - raised the danger of a trade war.

