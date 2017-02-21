Us Sec's Stein cautions on capital formation rules

Feb 25 As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gears up for an expected liberalization of the rules that govern how companies raise capital, the commission's lone Democrat on Saturday urged the agency to tread carefully and avoid unduly harming investors. In her first speech since Republican President Donald Trump won the White House, SEC Commissioner Kara Stein raised concerns about possible unintended consequences that could result if disclosure rules are whittled down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.