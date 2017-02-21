US firms could be denied overseas talent

AMERICA'S financial powerhouses see a big losing trade coming - some of the toughest new federal restrictions in decades on hiring the best and brightest foreign talent. If enacted, the sweeping immigration measures - including cutting back on coveted "professional" HB-1 visas for prized workers - could undermine productivity and income statements in US financial services, Wall Street executives say, as talented non-Americans are snatched away for coveted jobs in overseas markets by more gung-ho rivals.

