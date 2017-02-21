US firms could be denied overseas talent
AMERICA'S financial powerhouses see a big losing trade coming - some of the toughest new federal restrictions in decades on hiring the best and brightest foreign talent. If enacted, the sweeping immigration measures - including cutting back on coveted "professional" HB-1 visas for prized workers - could undermine productivity and income statements in US financial services, Wall Street executives say, as talented non-Americans are snatched away for coveted jobs in overseas markets by more gung-ho rivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Sat
|Investor
|88
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Fri
|ssmith
|2
|Business Highlights
|Feb 22
|Thomas
|4
|Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|2
|Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ...
|Feb 19
|tomin cali
|1
|Communities will fight industry push to duck fa...
|Feb 17
|tomin cali
|1
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC