UPDATE 1-U.S. SEC charges Chinese exec with DreamWorks insider trading
A Chinese private equity executive has been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with reaping $29.05 million of illegal profit from insider trading ahead of Comcast Corp's and Giant Interactive Group Inc ahead of market-moving announcements, and conducted "suspicious and profitable trading" in U.S.-based Lattice Semiconductor Corp ( Friday's lawsuit named as "relief" defendants Yin's mother Lizhao Su, his father Zhiqing Yin, Jun Qin, Yan Zhou and Bei Xie. The DreamWorks takeover closed in August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|9 hr
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Fri
|nappy
|1
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|Feb 9
|General T Zod
|41
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|Feb 8
|davy
|19
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Business Highlights
|Jan 30
|Alacran Negro
|3
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC