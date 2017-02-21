UPDATE 1-RBC battles former executive after dropping Volcker strategy

Feb 23 Royal Bank of Canada is in a court battle with a former executive it dismissed after moving him to the Bahamas where it could continue a lucrative trading business hindered by U.S. regulations. The dispute, according to court documents, centers on whether the former executive, Tebogo Phiri, has the right to valuable intellectual property such as data and trading strategies underpinning the business he ran for RBC.

