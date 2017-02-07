U.S. Judge defers ruling on dismissal...

U.S. Judge defers ruling on dismissal of Cooperman insider trading case

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A U.S. judge in Philadelphia on Tuesday declined to immediately rule on whether to throw out an insider trading case filed by U.S. securities regulators against billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman and his firm, Omega Advisors. U.S. District Judge Juan Sanchez, following oral arguments by lawyers for Cooperman and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said he would take the matter "under advisement."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 1 hr Generval Zod the ... 36
News Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To... Mon Wildchild 16
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... Feb 5 spud 4
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 7
News Business Highlights Jan 30 Alacran Negro 3
News Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e... Jan 29 lazy Councillors 1
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... Jan 27 The Real Donald T... 14
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC