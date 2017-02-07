U.S. Judge defers ruling on dismissal of Cooperman insider trading case

A U.S. judge in Philadelphia on Tuesday declined to immediately rule on whether to throw out an insider trading case filed by U.S. securities regulators against billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman and his firm, Omega Advisors. U.S. District Judge Juan Sanchez, following oral arguments by lawyers for Cooperman and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said he would take the matter "under advisement."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.