Trump said to weigh U.S. Bancorp's Davis for Fed

President Donald Trump is considering nominating U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer Richard Davis for the Federal Reserve Board, said people familiar with the matter, as the president prepares to start reshaping the central bank's approach to monetary policy and Wall Street oversight. Davis, who has announced he plans to retire as chief of the Minneapolis-based bank later this year, is a contender to fill one of three openings on the seven-member Fed board, said people who asked not to be named because the process is still in flux.

