Trump rally: CEOs of Dow companies make $400 million
It's no wonder that so many CEOs who meet with President Trump leave the White House smiling these days. The CEOs of companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average have enjoyed a collective $402 million surge in the value of their stock holdings since Trump's election, according to a study by Equilar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|13 hr
|Human
|87
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|16 hr
|ssmith
|2
|Business Highlights
|Feb 22
|Thomas
|4
|Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|2
|Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ...
|Feb 19
|tomin cali
|1
|Communities will fight industry push to duck fa...
|Feb 17
|tomin cali
|1
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC