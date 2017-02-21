Trump rally: CEOs of Dow companies ma...

Trump rally: CEOs of Dow companies make $400 million

It's no wonder that so many CEOs who meet with President Trump leave the White House smiling these days. The CEOs of companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average have enjoyed a collective $402 million surge in the value of their stock holdings since Trump's election, according to a study by Equilar.

