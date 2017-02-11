This Could Be a Game Changer for Big Bank Stocks
Both on the campaign trail and now in the Oval Office, most recently by way of an executive order, the President has vowed to "dismantle" the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act , to "do a number" to it, and to reduce regulations "by 75%." This is aggressive talk, and certainly welcome news to bankers, who have struggled under an especially heavy regulatory burden since the financial crisis more than eight years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Sat
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Fri
|nappy
|1
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|Feb 9
|General T Zod
|41
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|Feb 8
|davy
|19
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Business Highlights
|Jan 30
|Alacran Negro
|3
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC