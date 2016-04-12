This April 12, 2016 file photo shows the Microsoft logo in...
The Redmond, Washington-based company and Detroit-based real estate business Bedrock announced Friday that Microsoft will use more than 40,000 square feet in Bedrock's One Campus Martius building. The technology center is one of more than 40 worldwide and is used to bring together resources for customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|8 hr
|General T Zod
|13
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|10 hr
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Business Highlights
|Jan 30
|Alacran Negro
|3
|Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e...
|Jan 29
|lazy Councillors
|1
|As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a...
|Jan 27
|The Real Donald T...
|14
|Developers accused of carrying out 'stealth' de...
|Jan 27
|same all over
|1
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC