The Financial Services Aspects of the...

The Financial Services Aspects of the Brexit White Paper

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On February 2, 2017, the Department for Exiting the European Union, the department of the UK government tasked with extricating the UK from the EU, published a white paper on the UK's exit from and new partnership with the EU. The white paper contains further detail on the UK government's approach to financial services in sections 8.22 to 8.26.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 18 hr General T Zod 41
News Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To... Wed davy 19
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... Feb 5 spud 4
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 7
News Business Highlights Jan 30 Alacran Negro 3
News Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e... Jan 29 lazy Councillors 1
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... Jan 27 The Real Donald T... 14
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,564 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC