The China X-Factor That Puts Steel's Surprise Comeback at Risk
Steelmakers aren't out of the woods yet. A year-long resurgence risks cooling as a slowdown in China's property market deepens, exposing bullish sentiment as overblown, according to a U.S.-based hedge fund manager and former Citigroup Inc. analyst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Feb 10
|nappy
|1
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|Feb 9
|General T Zod
|41
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|Feb 8
|davy
|19
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Business Highlights
|Jan 30
|Alacran Negro
|3
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC