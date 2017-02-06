The Bridgeport, Conn. headquarters of...

The Bridgeport, Conn. headquarters of People's United Bank and parent People's United Financial.

A federal regulator approved People's United Financial's acquisition of the parent company of Suffolk County National Bank , poising People's United to leapfrog multiple rivals for deposits in eastern Long Island, N.Y., across the sound from its Bridgeport headquarters. People's United announced in June its buy of Riverhead, N.Y.-based Suffolk Bancorp .

