Tesla gets downgraded to 'sell' by Goldman Sachs
David Tamberrino, an analyst at the influential Wall Street investment bank, downgraded Tesla's stock to a "sell" rating on Monday morning. It's pretty rare for analysts to be that negative about a high-profile company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|16 hr
|HRB Preparer
|19
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 25
|Investor
|88
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Business Highlights
|Feb 22
|Thomas
|4
|Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo...
|Feb 21
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|2
|Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ...
|Feb 19
|tomin cali
|1
|Communities will fight industry push to duck fa...
|Feb 17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC