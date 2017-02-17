Student debt in America hits $1.31 tr...

Student debt in America hits $1.31 trillion

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Total U.S. student debt hit a record $1.31 trillion last year, the 18th consecutive year Americans' education debt rose, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Outstanding loans taken out for higher education have doubled since 2009, data show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) 5 hr Human 84
News Communities will fight industry push to duck fa... 19 hr tomin cali 1
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Wed D_Master 8
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 15 Ashley 18
News Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f... Feb 11 sentencesandgrammar 1
News Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $... Feb 10 nappy 1
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? Feb 9 General T Zod 36
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,968 • Total comments across all topics: 278,960,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC