St. Louis aldermen OK $64 million for Scottrade Center
It took weeks of meetings, including a marathon session Friday, but a bill providing millions of dollars in city money to renovate the home of the St. Louis Blues has been approved. Aldermen approved issuing $64 million in bonds for renovations of the Scottrade Center, which is home to the Blues, concerts and other events, but which is owned by the city.
