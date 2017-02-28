SoftBank reportedly in talks to merge OneWeb satellite startup with Intelsat
SoftBank Group Corp., the technology giant controlled by billionaire Masayoshi Son, is in talks to merge the satellite startup it's backing, OneWeb Ltd., with satellite provider Intelsat SA, according to people familiar with the matter. A deal is conditioned on setting aside money to purchase Intelsat bonds from investors at a price higher than their trading prices last week, though that would still be below par value, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.
