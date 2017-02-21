SoftBank nears deal to invest US$3 bi...

SoftBank nears deal to invest US$3 billion in US startup WeWork: CNBC

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to finalizing an investment in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork in a deal expected to be worth over US$3 billion, CNBC reported on Sunday. A man talks on the phone as he stand in front of an advertising poster of the SoftBank telecommunications company in Tokyo October 16, 2015.

