Snap is paying Google $400M a year for cloud services

14 hrs ago

Over the next five years, the company behind Snapchat will pay Google at least US$2 billion in cloud bills. On Thursday, Snap revealed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it signed a five-year contract to pay Google at least $400 million a year for cloud services.

