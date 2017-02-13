Senate confirms Goldman Sachs executive Mnuchin as Trumpa s treasury secretary
The Senate confirmed Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary in a vote Monday evening, adding the former Goldman Sachs executive to President Donald Trump's Cabinet. The 53-47 vote, which fell largely along party lines, makes Mnuchin the 10th of Trump's Cabinet nominees to be confirmed in three weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Feb 10
|nappy
|1
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|Feb 9
|General T Zod
|41
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|Feb 8
|davy
|19
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Business Highlights
|Jan 30
|Alacran Negro
|3
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC