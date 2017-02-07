Seattle to cut ties with Wells Fargo over oil pipeline
Seattle City Council member Debora Juarez, right, is embraced by Rachel Heaton, a Muckleshoot tribal member, as Council member Kshama Sawant stands nearby after Heaton gave both women gifts from the Native American community before a Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Seattle. The City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to divest $3 billion in city funds from Wells Fargo over its funding of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|4 hr
|Generval Zod the ...
|36
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|Mon
|Wildchild
|16
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Business Highlights
|Jan 30
|Alacran Negro
|3
|Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e...
|Jan 29
|lazy Councillors
|1
|As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a...
|Jan 27
|The Real Donald T...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC