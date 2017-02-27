Scotiabank Q1 profit rises 10 per cent to $2.01B of net income, raising dividend
Scotiabank had $2.01 billion of net income during the first quarter, up 10 per cent from the same period last year on strong results from its Canadian and international banking operations. The earnings amounted to $1.57 per diluted share, up from $1.43 per diluted share a year ago, when Scotiabank had had $1.81 billion of net income during the first quarter.
