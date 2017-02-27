Scotiabank Q1 profit rises 10 per cen...

Scotiabank Q1 profit rises 10 per cent to $2.01B of net income, raising dividend

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CTV

Scotiabank had $2.01 billion of net income during the first quarter, up 10 per cent from the same period last year on strong results from its Canadian and international banking operations. The earnings amounted to $1.57 per diluted share, up from $1.43 per diluted share a year ago, when Scotiabank had had $1.81 billion of net income during the first quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Mon HRB Preparer 19
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Feb 25 Investor 88
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
News Business Highlights Feb 22 Thomas 4
News Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo... Feb 21 Ex Senator Santpo... 2
News Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ... Feb 19 tomin cali 1
News Communities will fight industry push to duck fa... Feb 17 tomin cali 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC