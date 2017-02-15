Sanne Group PLC (SNN) Given New GBX 810 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada
Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sanne Group PLC from GBX 640 to GBX 765 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
