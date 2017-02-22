Sam Zell Joins Slew of Investors in - Awesome' Stack Shale Play
Billionaire real-estate investor Sam Zell is joining Continental Resources Inc.'s Harold Hamm in the growing list of enthusiasts of Oklahoma's Stack shale formation. Zell, founder of Equity Group Investments Inc., made an investment in the region this week and sees "awesome" prospects for the oil-producing area, he told Alix Steel, David Westin and Jonathan Ferro in a Bloomberg TV interview Wednesday.
