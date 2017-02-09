SAG-AFTRA to Offer Residuals Payments...

SAG-AFTRA to Offer Residuals Payments via Direct Deposit for the First Time

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The union reached an agreement with software company Exactuals to deliver the new service via City National Bank starting this year. SAG-AFTRA announced Wednesday that it has struck a multiyear agreement with Los Angeles-based payments software company Exactuals to deliver residuals payments to its members through direct deposit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 15 hr General T Zod 41
News Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To... Wed davy 19
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... Feb 5 spud 4
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 7
News Business Highlights Jan 30 Alacran Negro 3
News Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e... Jan 29 lazy Councillors 1
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... Jan 27 The Real Donald T... 14
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,318 • Total comments across all topics: 278,718,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC