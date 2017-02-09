SAG-AFTRA to Offer Residuals Payments via Direct Deposit for the First Time
The union reached an agreement with software company Exactuals to deliver the new service via City National Bank starting this year. SAG-AFTRA announced Wednesday that it has struck a multiyear agreement with Los Angeles-based payments software company Exactuals to deliver residuals payments to its members through direct deposit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|15 hr
|General T Zod
|41
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|Wed
|davy
|19
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Business Highlights
|Jan 30
|Alacran Negro
|3
|Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e...
|Jan 29
|lazy Councillors
|1
|As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a...
|Jan 27
|The Real Donald T...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC