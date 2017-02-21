RPT-UPDATE 1-UK minister plays down German claim to stock exchange "crown jewels"
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 Britain's government played down suggestions the London Stock Exchange's headquarters could move to Frankfurt after merging with Deutsche Boerse, but cautioned it was watching the deal closely. "We are not complacent about the position of UK financial services companies," Simon Kirby, the minister responsible for the City of London, told lawmakers on Tuesday during a parliamentary debate about the stock exchange's future.
