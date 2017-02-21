RPT-UPDATE 1-UK minister plays down G...

RPT-UPDATE 1-UK minister plays down German claim to stock exchange "crown jewels"

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 Britain's government played down suggestions the London Stock Exchange's headquarters could move to Frankfurt after merging with Deutsche Boerse, but cautioned it was watching the deal closely. "We are not complacent about the position of UK financial services companies," Simon Kirby, the minister responsible for the City of London, told lawmakers on Tuesday during a parliamentary debate about the stock exchange's future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Highlights 12 hr Thomas 4
News Wells Fargo fires four executives, including fo... 20 hr Ex Senator Santpo... 2
News Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ... Feb 19 tomin cali 1
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Feb 18 Human 86
News Communities will fight industry push to duck fa... Feb 17 tomin cali 1
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb 15 D_Master 8
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 15 Ashley 18
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC