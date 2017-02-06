Retail sales volumes rise 0.9% in Dec...

Retail sales volumes rise 0.9% in Dec qtr

Retail sales slipped 0.1 per cent to $25.61 billion in December, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics retail trade figures, missing market expectations of a 0.3 per cent rise. Royal Bank of Canada fixed income and currency strategist Michael Turner said weaker-than-expected consumer price growth of 0.5 per cent in the December quarter indicated retailers were heavily discounting goods and products at the end of last year.

