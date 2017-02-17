Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP
Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,870 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period.
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|15 hr
|Human
|86
|Communities will fight industry push to duck fa...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|1
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|Ashley
|18
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Feb 10
|nappy
|1
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|Feb 9
|General T Zod
|22
