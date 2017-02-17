Provident Financial Services, Inc (PF...

Provident Financial Services, Inc (PFS) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,870 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period.

