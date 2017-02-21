Oscars auditors PricewaterhouseCooper...

Oscars auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers apologise for Best Picture boo-boo

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm responsible for tabulating Oscar ballots, apologised for an "error" in the announcement of the Best Picture award Sunday , admitting Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were handed the wrong envelope. The embarrassing mix-up saw the Oscar incorrectly given to musical La La Land before the actual winner, coming-of-age drama Moonlight, was finally handed the prize.

