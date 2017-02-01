One of the most senior women in inves...

One of the most senior women in investing is going to work for George Soros

One of the most senior women in finance is headed to run investing for billionaire philanthropist and investor George Soros. Dawn Fitzpatrick, a senior exec at the asset management arm of UBS, is taking over the chief investment officer position for Soros Fund Management.

