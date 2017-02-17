Oil Hovers in Tight Trading Range Ami...

Oil Hovers in Tight Trading Range Amid Global Supply Tug of War

Oil held above $53 a barrel, after spending last week in the smallest trading range in 13 years as investors weighed rising U.S. drilling activity against OPEC production cuts. Futures rose 0.4 percent in New York after fluctuating in the narrowest range since January 2004.

Chicago, IL

