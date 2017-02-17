Oil Hovers in Tight Trading Range Amid Global Supply Tug of War
Oil held above $53 a barrel, after spending last week in the smallest trading range in 13 years as investors weighed rising U.S. drilling activity against OPEC production cuts. Futures rose 0.4 percent in New York after fluctuating in the narrowest range since January 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Feb 18
|Human
|86
|Communities will fight industry push to duck fa...
|Feb 17
|tomin cali
|1
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|D_Master
|8
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 15
|Ashley
|18
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Feb 10
|nappy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC