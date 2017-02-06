Norwich & Peterborough Building Socie...

Norwich & Peterborough Building Society customers 'don't have to take any action at this stage'

A building society revealed it has no plans to sign up to a government scheme to help customers switch their current accounts - despite proposals to close them. Norwich and Peterborough Building Society, which is owned by Yorkshire Building Society Group, recently announced it is planning to close 28 branches across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, with the potential loss of 136 jobs.

