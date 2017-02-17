Nikkei slips on yen, uncertainty on Trump policies
TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese shares fell for a third consecutive session on Monday as the yen's gains and uncertainty about U.S. economic policies prompted profit-taking. The Nikkei dropped as much as 0.6 percent to 19,115 -- its lowest level since Feb. 9 -- where it had a pivotal technical support from the top of Ichimoku cloud, which stood at 19,114.
