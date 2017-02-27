New York Financial Services Cybersecurity Regulations Go Into Effect on March 1st

We have previously reported about the upcoming New York Financial Services Cybersecurity Regulations [view related posts here and here ]. On February 16, 2017, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that "the first-in the-nation cybersecurity regulation to protect New York's financial services industry and consumers from the ever-growing threat of cyber-attacks will take effect on March 1, 2017."

