New Canaan property heads south for G...

New Canaan property heads south for Ge Ceo

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Times

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt and spouse Andrea have cut the listed price on their property at 705 West Road in New Canaan to $4.7 million with the 2017 spring selling season in the offing. General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt and spouse Andrea have cut the listed price on their property at 705 West Road in New Canaan to $4.7 million with the 2017 spring selling season in the offing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f... Feb 11 sentencesandgrammar 1
News Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $... Feb 10 nappy 1
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? Feb 9 General T Zod 41
News Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To... Feb 8 davy 19
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... Feb 5 spud 4
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 7
News Business Highlights Jan 30 Alacran Negro 3
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,654 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC