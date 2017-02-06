NAB cites challenges as Q1 earnings d...

NAB cites challenges as Q1 earnings dip 1%

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

National Australia Bank has warned it will continue to face increased funding costs and competition after first-quarter unaudited cash earnings slipped about one per cent to $1.6 billion NAB, the first of the big four lenders to update the market during the current earnings season, on Monday said earnings were also about one per cent down on the quarterly average for the preceding half year. "While the Australian and New Zealand economies remain resilient and continue to deliver solid growth, the operating environment has some challenges with funding costs remaining elevated and competition still intense," chief executive Andrew Thorburn said on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To... 6 min Wildchild 10
News UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S... 13 hr spud 4
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 20 hr General Zod 21
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 7
News Business Highlights Jan 30 Alacran Negro 3
News Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e... Jan 29 lazy Councillors 1
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... Jan 27 The Real Donald T... 14
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,734 • Total comments across all topics: 278,590,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC