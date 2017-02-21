Muhammad Ali's son detained at airpor...

Muhammad Ali's son detained at airport: 'Are you Muslim?'

Read more: Connecticut Post

Muhammad Ali 's son, who bears the boxing great's name, was detained by immigration officials at a Florida airport and questioned about his ancestry and religion in what amounted to profiling, a family friend said Saturday. Returning from a Black History Month event in Jamaica, Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother, Khalilah Camacho Ali , were pulled aside and separated from each other while going through the immigration checkpoint on Feb. 7 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport , said Chris Mancini , a family friend and attorney.

