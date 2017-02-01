MOVES-Goldman leveraged finance banker DeFusco to join Credit Suisse
Jan 31 Credit Suisse AG has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc leveraged finance banker Matt DeFusco as a managing director. DeFusco will report to head of U.S. loan capital markets Jonathan Moneypenny and head of U.S. high yield capital markets Marc Warm and start later this year, according to an internal memo from the Swiss bank on Tuesday.
