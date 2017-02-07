Midland Police searching for robbery ...

Midland Police searching for robbery suspect

16 hrs ago

Midland police are searching for 30-year-old Raymond Losoya who is believed to be the suspect in a robbery that occurred at Members Financial Federal Credit Union at 3100 N. Big Spring St. at approximately 2:57 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the surveillance footage, the suspect is shown walking up to the cashier and demanding money.

