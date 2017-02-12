M&R Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.
