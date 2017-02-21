Lloyds annual profits soar to 4.24bn
Lloyds said bottom line profits surged last year as it saw lower costs of compensation for the payment protection insurance scandal Lloyds Banking Group has cheered a strong performance in 2016 as it revealed annual profits more than doubled to A 4.24 billion. The taxpayer-backed lender said bottom line profits surged last year from the A 1.64 billion reported in 2015 as it saw lower costs of compensation for the payment protection insurance scandal.
