Lloyds annual profits soar to 4.24bn

14 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Lloyds said bottom line profits surged last year as it saw lower costs of compensation for the payment protection insurance scandal Lloyds Banking Group has cheered a strong performance in 2016 as it revealed annual profits more than doubled to A 4.24 billion. The taxpayer-backed lender said bottom line profits surged last year from the A 1.64 billion reported in 2015 as it saw lower costs of compensation for the payment protection insurance scandal.

