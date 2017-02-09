Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Downgrades PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) to Neu...
PNNT has been the subject of several other reports. FBR & Co cut PennantPark Investment Corporation from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|1 hr
|nappy
|1
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|Thu
|General T Zod
|41
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|Wed
|davy
|19
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Business Highlights
|Jan 30
|Alacran Negro
|3
|Why are beloved Toronto buildings torn down - e...
|Jan 29
|lazy Councillors
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC