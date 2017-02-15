Judge announces intention to help tenants facing Little Rock evictions under fire code
The legislature has no interest in improving the country's worst landlord tenant law but renters seem likely to get a bit of help from Circuit Judge Alice Gray of Little Rock. She said in court yesterday that she was prepared to find unconstitutional a portion of Little Rock's fire code because it allows tenants to be removed from their residences without due process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Wed
|D_Master
|8
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Ashley
|18
|Former Altus bank official sentenced for bank f...
|Feb 11
|sentencesandgrammar
|1
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|Feb 10
|nappy
|1
|Columbus 2025: Where to from here?
|Feb 9
|General T Zod
|36
|Hispanic Civil Rights Group Sues Wells Fargo To...
|Feb 8
|davy
|19
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC