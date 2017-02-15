Judge announces intention to help ten...

Judge announces intention to help tenants facing Little Rock evictions under fire code

Read more: Arkansas Times

The legislature has no interest in improving the country's worst landlord tenant law but renters seem likely to get a bit of help from Circuit Judge Alice Gray of Little Rock. She said in court yesterday that she was prepared to find unconstitutional a portion of Little Rock's fire code because it allows tenants to be removed from their residences without due process.

