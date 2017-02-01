Insider Selling: Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) CFO Sells 4,092 Shares of Stock
Total System Services, Inc. CFO Paul M. Todd sold 4,092 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $208,364.64.
