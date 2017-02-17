Insider Selling: Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock
Enterprise Financial Services Corporation SVP Mark G. Ponder sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $45,130.00.
